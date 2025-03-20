GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Has $7.36 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.3% of GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,824,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,110,000 after purchasing an additional 182,648 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 25,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 19,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 498,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,012,000 after buying an additional 29,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,517,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $239.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $668.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $179.20 and a 12 month high of $280.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,606,323.93. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $1,153,069.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,698,459.65. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JPM

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.