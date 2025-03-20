Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 324.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADUS shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citizens Jmp raised Addus HomeCare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities started coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.78.

In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.76, for a total transaction of $3,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,905,569.72. This trade represents a 23.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $91.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. Addus HomeCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.88 and a fifty-two week high of $136.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.39.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.09). Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $297.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

