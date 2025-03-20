Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,984 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Science Applications International by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Science Applications International by 15.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $124.00 to $103.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $381,230.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at $807,892.80. This represents a 32.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Science Applications International Price Performance

SAIC stock opened at $112.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.79. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $94.68 and a 52-week high of $156.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.58%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Further Reading

