Kambi Group (OTCMKTS:KMBIF) Shares Down 12.1% – What’s Next?

Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF)'s share price traded down 12.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$9.81 and last traded at C$9.81. 150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.16.

Kambi Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.15.

Kambi Group Company Profile

Kambi Group plc operates as an independent provider of sports betting technology and services to the betting and gaming industry in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides compliance, technology, and odds-compiling services to customer intelligence and risk management, built on, and delivered through sports betting platform.

