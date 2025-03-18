Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Assertio in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Get Assertio alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Assertio

Assertio Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Assertio stock opened at $0.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.01. Assertio has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Assertio by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 21,059 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Assertio by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 910,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 34,004 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Assertio by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 455,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 23,369 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in Assertio by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Assertio by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 39,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides various products to patients in the United States. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.