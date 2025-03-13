Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 347,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,033,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.20% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,990,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,234,000 after buying an additional 3,608,542 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,852.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,452,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,764,000 after buying an additional 1,378,094 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,461,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,749,000 after buying an additional 536,610 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,463,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25,645.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 273,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,187,000 after buying an additional 272,866 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $109.52 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.67 and a 12-month high of $111.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.52.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

