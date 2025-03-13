745,178 Shares in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 745,178 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $37,311,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 37.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,870 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 15,837 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $28,540,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,307,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $683,252,000 after acquiring an additional 587,329 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BUD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $62.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.84. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $45.94 and a one year high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.29%. On average, analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

