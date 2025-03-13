M&T Bank Corp Sells 785 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank OZK by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,464,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,193,000 after buying an additional 142,587 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,130,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,909,000 after purchasing an additional 188,575 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OZK has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Bank OZK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Bank OZK Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $43.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.23. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $37.43 and a 1 year high of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.89.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $412.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.19 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.36%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

