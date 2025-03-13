Atria Investments Inc Decreases Stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LCII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on LCI Industries from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. CJS Securities raised LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

LCI Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $91.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.55. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $89.27 and a 52-week high of $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.45.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 3.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.14%.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

