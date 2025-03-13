UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,406 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 572.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 31.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter valued at $362,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter valued at $831,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 51.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 28,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 9,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of UMBF opened at $98.99 on Thursday. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $129.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.44.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.24. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UMBF has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $380,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,313,427.67. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total transaction of $60,146.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,831.30. This represents a 3.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

