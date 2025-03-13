Arizona State Retirement System Raises Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,669 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Lyft in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Logan Green sold 11,411 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $152,222.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 297,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,970,517.60. This trade represents a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $30,348.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 911,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,417,263.44. The trade was a 0.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,407 shares of company stock worth $203,778. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on LYFT shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Lyft from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lyft from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.13.

Read Our Latest Report on Lyft

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of LYFT opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $20.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 193.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.15.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Lyft had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 0.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 11th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the ride-sharing company to purchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lyft Profile

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.