Arizona State Retirement System Buys 305 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 73.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $43.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.89. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $37.43 and a 52-week high of $53.64.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $412.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.19 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 25.83%. Bank OZK’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OZK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bank OZK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

