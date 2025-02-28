Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $44.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 164.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ZETA. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Zeta Global from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.07.

Shares of ZETA stock opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Zeta Global has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 244.1% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

