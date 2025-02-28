Zeta Global’s (ZETA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 158.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ZETA. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Zeta Global from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Zeta Global from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.07.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Zeta Global

Zeta Global Stock Down 6.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of ZETA opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. Zeta Global has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 170,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 127,301 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at $3,384,000. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth $32,571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.