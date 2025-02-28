Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Workiva (NYSE:WK) Stock

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Workiva from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Workiva from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James upgraded Workiva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Workiva from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Workiva from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workiva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.57.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $87.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.83. Workiva has a 12 month low of $65.47 and a 12 month high of $116.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Workiva by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Workiva by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 5,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Workiva during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

