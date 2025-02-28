Ieq Capital LLC Sells 1,224 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,412 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LNG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $219.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.98. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.31 and a 1 year high of $257.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.69.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $1.59. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

LNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $237.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.75.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

