Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:USOY) Short Interest Update

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:USOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, an increase of 319.3% from the January 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of USOY opened at $13.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.83. Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $20.47.

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $1.0071 dividend. This is a boost from Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

