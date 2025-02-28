USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $31.96, but opened at $35.67. USANA Health Sciences shares last traded at $32.93, with a volume of 84,067 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $213.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.82 million.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on USNA. Sidoti downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 14,068.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 38,547 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 12,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.56. The company has a market capitalization of $544.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.