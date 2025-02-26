Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 612.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,482 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,566,000 after acquiring an additional 124,855 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 532,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,437,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 3,096.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 18,359 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 125,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $35,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,338.28. The trade was a 3.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $137,365.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,129 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,072.34. The trade was a 2.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,117 shares of company stock worth $253,056 in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Pinterest from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.47.

Pinterest Trading Down 0.7 %

PINS stock opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day moving average is $31.94. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Further Reading

