Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 3,835 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JD. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Price Performance

JD opened at $40.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.01. The company has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $47.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on JD. Citigroup reduced their target price on JD.com from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Dbs Bank raised JD.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded JD.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.36.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

