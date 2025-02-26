Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 576 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4,447.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 584,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,989,000 after purchasing an additional 572,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,454,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,358,848,000 after buying an additional 198,183 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 723,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,455,000 after buying an additional 165,353 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 27.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 634,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $285,432,000 after buying an additional 136,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 406,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,959,000 after buying an additional 125,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSI. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.88.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $425.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $461.37 and a 200-day moving average of $460.57. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.22 and a 12-month high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.29%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

