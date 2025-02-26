D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 355 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Impinj were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PI. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 1,084.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Impinj during the third quarter valued at about $138,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Impinj from $260.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Impinj from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Impinj from $235.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Impinj from $200.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.10.

Insider Transactions at Impinj

In other Impinj news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total value of $55,805.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,752.25. The trade was a 6.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $72,883.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,385,888.42. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,588 in the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Impinj Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $93.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.49 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.64. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.99 and a 12 month high of $239.88.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.49). Impinj had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 11.15%. Analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

