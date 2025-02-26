Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 1,421 Shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Capital Group Core Bond ETF worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 993.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 916.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

CGCB opened at $26.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.31. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $27.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

