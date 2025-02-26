Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,170 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNM. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 151.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 509,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,297,000 after acquiring an additional 307,175 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 50.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 469,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,554,000 after acquiring an additional 156,380 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 5,844.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 101,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 99,348 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 69.5% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 236,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,044,000 after purchasing an additional 96,916 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the third quarter worth about $5,021,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.17.

Unum Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of UNM stock opened at $76.43 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $79.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.26. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.80.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.11). Unum Group had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.74%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

