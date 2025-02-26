Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 447.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 377,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,697,517.92. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 58,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total transaction of $10,090,134.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,104,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,114,495.01. This trade represents a 0.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,600 shares of company stock worth $34,977,528 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.74.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:APO opened at $145.48 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $189.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $82.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.75.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.31%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

