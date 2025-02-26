Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 766 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth $1,821,000. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in H&R Block by 413.1% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 72,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 58,057 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in H&R Block by 5.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,936,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,735,000 after purchasing an additional 255,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE HRB opened at $54.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.87 and a 12 month high of $68.45.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a net margin of 14.71% and a negative return on equity of 179.15%. On average, analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HRB

H&R Block Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.