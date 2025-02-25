Venturi Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 140.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,615,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,473,000 after purchasing an additional 44,485 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,959,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,185,000 after purchasing an additional 159,388 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 44.7% during the third quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 3,104,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,499,000 after purchasing an additional 959,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,365,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,900,000 after purchasing an additional 79,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at $46,695,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $30.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.58.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 26.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 103.60%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $31.75 to $31.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.87.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

