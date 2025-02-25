Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys 10,221 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 104.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,768,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,892,000 after buying an additional 131,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,090,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,056,000 after acquiring an additional 435,932 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Regency Centers by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,182,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,873,000 after acquiring an additional 366,427 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,312,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,034,000 after purchasing an additional 71,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 1,138.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,075,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,153 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regency Centers news, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $1,472,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,975,872. This represents a 27.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $1,831,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,250,758.98. This represents a 15.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

REG stock opened at $74.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.64. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $76.53.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.02%.

Regency Centers Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.