Sanctuary Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VLTO. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Veralto by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,599,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,654,000 after acquiring an additional 860,608 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veralto by 10.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,868,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,232,000 after purchasing an additional 558,393 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Veralto by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,923,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,170 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Veralto by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,329,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,462,000 after buying an additional 162,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Veralto by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,885,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,827,000 after buying an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veralto Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE VLTO opened at $100.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $85.70 and a 52 week high of $115.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.88. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Veralto Increases Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 49.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on VLTO. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Veralto in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 463 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $46,114.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,795.60. This trade represents a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

