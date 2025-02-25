Donaldson (DCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share and revenue of $908.32 million for the quarter. Donaldson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.720 EPS and its FY25 guidance at $3.56-3.72 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.88 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Donaldson to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Donaldson Price Performance

Donaldson stock opened at $68.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $78.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 31.40%.

DCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other news, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $946,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,992. This trade represents a 34.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

(Get Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

