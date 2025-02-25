3,885 Shares in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the third quarter worth $64,477,000. Brookfield Corp ON lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 97.1% in the third quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 3,603,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,203 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,320,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,832,000 after purchasing an additional 33,025 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 120.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,091,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,254 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 57.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,181,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,137,000 after purchasing an additional 430,600 shares during the period. 45.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. US Capital Advisors cut EnLink Midstream from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average of $14.56.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

