Truist Financial Corp Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTXN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the third quarter valued at about $275,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FTXN opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $33.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.44.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.1768 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

