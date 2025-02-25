Venturi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 89.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 2.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 6.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 195,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,664 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 7.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 29.2% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 169.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 151,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 95,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $946,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,992. The trade was a 34.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Donaldson Price Performance

DCI stock opened at $68.55 on Tuesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $78.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

