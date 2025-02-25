Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 1,762 Shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 356,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,508,000 after purchasing an additional 52,973 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 269,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 189,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 21,404 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 160,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 134,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AOM opened at $44.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $41.10 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average of $44.23.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

