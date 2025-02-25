Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 5,408 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report) by 57.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after buying an additional 48,643 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 99,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 18,063 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,022,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Price Performance

PTF opened at $66.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.80. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $80.92. The company has a market capitalization of $521.04 million, a PE ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 1.23.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

