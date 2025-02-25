Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 78 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,820,000 after purchasing an additional 15,791 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,792,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHE shares. StockNews.com raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chemed from $697.00 to $633.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.62, for a total transaction of $421,353.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,526,362.94. This trade represents a 3.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian C. Judkins acquired 145 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $519.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,327.50. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,721. The trade was a 9.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of CHE opened at $547.68 on Tuesday. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $512.12 and a 52 week high of $654.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $542.75 and a 200-day moving average of $563.42.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.11%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

