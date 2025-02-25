CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Medpace were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 32.3% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 38,432.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,165,000 after acquiring an additional 57,265 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Medpace by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Medpace by 17.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Trading Up 1.2 %

MEDP stock opened at $344.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.83. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.01 and a twelve month high of $459.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 51.48%. Research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on MEDP

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.