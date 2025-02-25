State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 13,178 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 13,178 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ST. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 738.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.08.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ST opened at $29.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $24.91 and a 52-week high of $43.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

