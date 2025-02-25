Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEAR. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.
iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NEAR opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.76. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.
The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
