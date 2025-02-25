Critical Survey: Ntt Data (OTC:NTDTY) and OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

Ntt Data (OTC:NTDTY – Get Free Report) and OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Free Report) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ntt Data and OBIC Co.,Ltd.”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ntt Data $30.25 billion 0.91 $923.70 million $0.70 28.01 OBIC Co.,Ltd. $772.95 million 16.47 $400.25 million N/A N/A

Ntt Data has higher revenue and earnings than OBIC Co.,Ltd..

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Ntt Data has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ntt Data and OBIC Co.,Ltd., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ntt Data 0 0 0 1 4.00 OBIC Co.,Ltd. 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares Ntt Data and OBIC Co.,Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ntt Data 3.20% 5.16% 1.97% OBIC Co.,Ltd. 52.98% 15.52% 13.63%

About Ntt Data

NTT DATA Group Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and application development and management, as well as 5G services. The company also provides consulting, industry solutions, business process services, and IT modernization and managed services. It serves automotive, healthcare, life sciences, media, banking, and insurance industries. The company was formerly known as NTT DATA Corporation. NTT DATA Group Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. NTT DATA Group Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation.

About OBIC Co.,Ltd.

OBIC Co.,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. It offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses. The company also provides system support services, including system operation support and maintenance, and hardware maintenance. In addition, it offers office automation services, such as sale of package software, and peripheral equipment and supplies, as well as engages in processing of printed materials. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

