Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Shares Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 1,337.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 231.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 20.0% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 31,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 761,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of HLMN opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27.

Insider Activity at Hillman Solutions

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $349.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hillman Solutions news, Director Philip Woodlief sold 19,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $221,129.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,966.98. The trade was a 26.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Hillman Solutions Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

