D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,386 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,767,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131,507 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,456 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 803.6% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,901,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,709 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 5,047.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,021,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,117 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,869,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $114.08 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.93 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.08. The firm has a market cap of $79.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. The business had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on DELL. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dell Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,059,962.61. This represents a 38.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,600. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 937,407 shares of company stock valued at $114,418,186 in the last three months. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.