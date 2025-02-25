1,450 Shares in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 7.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.67. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $65.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $298.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.74 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 157.78% and a net margin of 43.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $281,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,799.30. This trade represents a 11.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HALO shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

