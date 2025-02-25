Sanctuary Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 82.6% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Price Performance

Ingredion stock opened at $130.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.61 and its 200 day moving average is $136.59. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $109.51 and a 52-week high of $155.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.09. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 32.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Ingredion from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 10,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $1,361,392.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,906.76. This represents a 24.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James D. Gray sold 54,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.76, for a total transaction of $8,052,574.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,794.20. This trade represents a 81.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,685 shares of company stock valued at $9,414,112 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

