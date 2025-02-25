D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 89.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,673.3% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $90.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.51 and a 1-year high of $94.80. The company has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GEHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

