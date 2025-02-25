Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 1,010.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,557,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,057 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 32,962.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,521 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 352.9% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 804,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,317,000 after purchasing an additional 627,121 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 52.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,330,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,227,000 after purchasing an additional 456,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 109.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 746,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,051,000 after purchasing an additional 389,997 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.71.

NRG Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE NRG opened at $103.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.77 and a 200 day moving average of $93.08. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.58 and a 1 year high of $115.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 44.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NRG Energy news, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,780,794.02. This represents a 22.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $5,484,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,191.68. This trade represents a 48.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Articles

