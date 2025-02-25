Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 62.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,837 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,712,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,718,000 after buying an additional 150,887 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4,148.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,909,000 after purchasing an additional 413,979 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $21,644,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 311,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,802,000 after purchasing an additional 41,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 202,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FTLS opened at $66.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.05 and a 200-day moving average of $65.23.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

