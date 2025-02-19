Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Invests $211,000 in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLR. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 501.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,326,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607,802 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 15,301.1% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,850,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,838,278 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $132,980,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,915,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,955,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,999,000 after acquiring an additional 288,772 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on DLR shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.95.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $165.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a PE ratio of 139.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.16. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $471,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.