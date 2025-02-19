Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 194,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,567,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 307,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,955,000 after purchasing an additional 52,417 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 297,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,212,000 after buying an additional 6,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7,045.4% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,677,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,341,000 after buying an additional 1,653,773 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV stock opened at $75.03 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $72.95 and a 1 year high of $78.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2531 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

