Principal Securities Inc. Purchases 1,447 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 143.6% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 401.8% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $502,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 861,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,048,707.32. This trade represents a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,148.65. The trade was a 25.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,504,136 in the last three months. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI stock opened at $26.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.30. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 98.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

